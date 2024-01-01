Dame Joanna Lumley wants ‘revolting’ intimate scenes banished

Joanna Lumley has declared on-camera nude scenes 'rude and horrible'

The Absolutely Fabulous star argued on-screen nudity detracts from actors' ability to do their job.

"The second you take your clothes off, the audience looks at you, the actor, and your attributes – what your breasts and genitals are like," she told the Radio Times podcast.

"You’ve immediately lost the character you’ve built. There’s a playground element to it – pull your pants down and let’s see what you’ve got."

In fact, Joanna, 77, said, she would prefer it if there was no need for sex scenes of any kind.

"I’d cut them altogether," she said. "They slow things down. They’re rude and horrible. I don’t watch people on the lavatory!"

In 2023, Joanna described working as an actress in the 1960s and said shooting sex scenes as "ghastly".

"We all had to take at least our tops off in something," she told The Guardian. "It was standard and it was this, ‘You’re not a real actress unless you take your top off.’

"Nobody liked it, like nobody likes intimate kissing or sex scenes. All this ghastly stuff we have to pretend to do."