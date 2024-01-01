Christina Aguilera shares story of meeting Drew Barrymore

Christina Aguilera said she was 'really shy' when she first met Drew Barrymore.

The Dirrty singer revealed she was 'starstruck' the first time she encountered the actress.

“I get really shy, especially the more you respect someone you’re like I can’t even, you know, make eye contact!" Christina, 43, told Drew on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I am the weirdest nerd about that kind of thing too. But, I did have the courage to get the nerve to go say hi to you one time,” Christina said, adding it happened at Hollywood celebrity hotspot The Ivy.

Christina explained that despite her nerves, she plucked up the courage to introduce herself.

“I was like a teenager and I was so green and starstruck to everything and then there’s Drew Barrymore sitting at the next table. And you went to go to the bathroom and I was like, ‘This is my moment'," she said.

"And I went and I told you, I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Christina and I’m such a big fan and I’m here recording my album for the first time and I just wanted to say hi to you'."

Happily for younger Christina, Drew, now 49, reacted well to the bathroom ambush.

"You were the kindest celebrity I’ve ever met," Christina said.

"You were so warm and so kind to me and I’ve never forgotten that about you, so thank you for doing that for me."