Austin Butler recalls 'surreal' meeting with Sting at Dune 2 premiere

Austin Butler's "mind was blown" meeting Sting at the New York premiere of Dune: Part Two on Sunday night.

The Elvis actor met the musician for the first time at the event and got the chance to chat about their shared experience of playing villain Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the Dune films.

"I met Sting last night. He came to the premiere. It was so surreal. My mind was blown," Austin said on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He's the best, he's so cool."

Describing Sting as "so lovely and debonair", Austin explained that they talked about the films after the red carpet and Sting jokingly offered to pass down a souvenir.

"I asked him about it and he said he still has the codpiece from the original one and he said he's going to dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to," the 32-year-old quipped.

The Oscar-nominated star plays Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve's new movie, while Sting played the antagonist in David Lynch's Dune in 1984.

Elsewhere in the interview, Austin praised his co-star Zendaya for attending Sunday's premiere while under the weather, noting that she had to pull out of the Fallon appearance.

"She was supposed to be here tonight," he revealed. "She's sick. Her voice is completely gone. She said to send her love. She was such a trooper showing up at the premiere last night. You would never know she was sick. She's such a queen."

Zendaya also cancelled an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday.

Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on Friday.