Buddy Duress dead at 38

Buddy Duress passed away after taking a 'drug cocktail'.



Best known for his role opposite Robert Pattinson in the move Good Times, the actor was 38 when he died.



Buddy, who was born Michael C. Stathis, first appeared on screen in the 2014 movie Heaven Knows What. He took the role shortly after his release from New York City's largest gaol, Rikers Island. He had been incarcerated on drugs charges.



Buddy's brother, Christopher Stathis confirmed his death on Tuesday, telling People magazine Buddy died of “cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail” in November 2023.



Cameron Van Hoy, who directed Buddy in the 2021 feature Flinch, said working with the actor was one of his career highlights.



"Buddy was pure electricity on screen," Cameron told People.



"Working with him was one of the great adventures of my life. He was a kind person who loved making films. Despite any troubles he was going through in life he somehow managed to put them aside when it came time to work.



"We grew quite close after the production of our film Flinch. I’m heartbroken that his life came to an end as it did."