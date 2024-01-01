Bethenny Frankel speaks out on Wendy Williams’ dementia: ‘She’s alone’

Bethenny Frankel described Wendy Williams' situation as her 'worst fear'.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star took to social media to share her thoughts around the ex-daytime TV host's health condition and legal guardianship.

“It’s our worst fear – getting older and feeling alone, being incapacitated, and not being taken care of,” Bethenny said.

“She’s alone, we can see people around her, but she is alone in this world like many of us are. But she’s being exploited.”

Bethenny went on to explain that she saw similarities between Wendy's legal guardianship, managed by a court-appointed lawyer named Sabrina Morrissey, and Britney Spears's conservatorship, which left her fortune in the hands of her father.

In a second video, Bethenny questioned whether Wendy's daytime-television hosting schedule could have contributed to her dementia progression.

“I have this question about Wendy Williams," Bethenny said.

"Does stress exacerbate her preexisting conditions? Um, because doing a talk show, people like Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore and Ellen and Wendy make that look easy. That is so insanely stressful.

“Daytime television is savage. Just cause it’s cheery and florals for spring doesn’t mean it’s actually cheery. They always talk about the nighttime talk shows. The daytime talk shows. Savage.”