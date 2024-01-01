Gary Sinise's son Mac dies after battle with rare cancer

Gary Sinise is mourning the loss of his son McCanna Anthony 'Mac' Sinise.

The Forrest Gump actor revealed on Tuesday night that his 33-year-old son died on 5 January after a five-year battle with Chordoma, a very rare cancer that originates in the spine.

Sharing Mac's story on the website for the Gary Sinise Foundation, the 68-year-old actor revealed Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma in August 2018, two months after Gary's wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. While Moira has been cancer-free following a series of treatments, Mac's cancer returned and spread, eventually leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can. As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one," he wrote.

"Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it. He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying."

The Of Mice and Men star went on to write that he was "blessed, fortunate and proud" to be Mac's father.

He concluded his tribute, "We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend...and we will miss you and love you for eternity."

Mac worked for the foundation, which offers support to veterans, and sometimes played drums in Gary's Lt. Dan Band, named after his Forrest Gump character. He was laid to rest on 23 January.

Gary and Moira are also parents to daughters Sophie and Ella.