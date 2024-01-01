Auli'i Cravalho returning for Moana 2

Auli'i Cravalho has confirmed she will be voicing the title character in Moana 2.



The 23-year-old actress, who made her film debut voicing the Polynesian princess in 2016's Moana, confirmed her return by posting a video in which she placed a tropical flower behind her ear in front of the Walt Disney Animation Studios in California.



On top of the Instagram reel, she wrote, "That feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui," referencing Moana's Polynesian island home.



In the caption, Cravalho added, "We're sailing WAY beyond the reef this November... #Moana2."



Earlier this month, Disney boss Bob Iger surprised fans by announcing the animated sequel would be released on 27 November. The follow-up was originally conceived as a Disney+ series, but they were so "impressed" with the story that it was reworked into a film.



The official logline reads, "Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."



In early February, it was reported that Cravalho's co-star Dwayne Johnson is in talks to reprise his voice role as demigod Maui.



Johnson is also developing a live-action adaptation of Moana, in which he will play Maui alongside a new actress who has not yet been announced.



"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been," Johnson recently told Entertainment Tonight. "The global search to find our Moana, which - between you and I, we found her - not gonna tell you yet. (It's) very exciting."



Cravalho confirmed last year that she would not star in the live-action film, although she would be involved as an executive producer.