Sarah Niles boards cast of Brad Pitt's F1 film

Sarah Niles has joined the cast of Brad Pitt's F1 movie.

The 'Ted Lasso' actress is set to feature alongside Pitt, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem in the untitled upcoming film for Apple TV.

The plot follows Brad's driver as he returns to the sport from retirement with the fictional team APXGP. Damson is set to play his teammate and Sarah will feature as the latter's mother.

'Top Gun: Maverick' helmer Joseph Kosinski is set to direct with Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton both involved as producers.

Brad was given the opportunity to drive at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix last summer and explained that he was "giddy" with excitement after getting behind the wheel of an adapted Formula 2 car in front of thousands of spectators.

Speaking after filming the lap, Brad told Sky Sports News: "I'm a little giddy right now, I've gotta say. And it's just great to be here, man. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh. Time of my life ... It's just all been great. The vibe is amazing, you know that but just to be a part of it in this way and to tell our story and everyone has been really cool with us. So all the teams have opened their doors for us ... Everyone has been really, really amazing that we can do this and it's going to be really good."

The 'Fight Club' star added: "It's really humbling. I don't know if you can call mine a hot lap, I'd call it kind of a warm lap. I've taken a few tours unintentionally you know through the grass. But it's been such a high ...

"I really wasn't [nervous] I mean the guys really prepared me well and just a couple of corners I can see the stands but you know on the straights you kinda have a little bit of time to kind of look around. But no, I'm really focused on the lines and what we're trying to create in these moments."