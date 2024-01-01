Andy Cohen refutes claims in Leah McSweeney's lawsuit

Andy Cohen has insisted the allegations in Leah McSweeney's lawsuit are "completely false".

The former Real Housewives of New York star filed a lawsuit against the Real Housewives executive producer as well as Bravo and NBCUniversal on Tuesday for allegedly exploiting her addiction struggles for drama on the reality show.

However, a representative for Cohen has refuted the allegations, telling Deadline and DailyMail.com, "The claims against Andy are completely false!"

In her lawsuit, McSweeney claimed that the defendants colluded with her co-stars to pressure her into drinking and retaliated against her when she wanted to stay sober.

McSweeney also alleged that the Watch What Happens Live host "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs" and gives "more favorable treatment and edits" to those who take the drug with him.

Cohen "intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives off drug and alcohol use, which leads to a failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and trying to stay substance free", the court documents read.

The reality star claimed she was pressured into drinking during her two seasons on RHONY as well as her season on the 2023 spin-off Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Her lawsuit comes days after Cohen, 55, was accused of sexual harassment in a letter from former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. She claimed he sent her a video in 2022 in which he said he intended to "sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her".

Responding directly on social media earlier this week, Cohen wrote, "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."