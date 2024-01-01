Prince Harry to appeal ruling over police protection

Prince Harry intends to launch an appeal after losing a High Court challenge over his level of police protection in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex launched legal action against the U.K. Home Office in 2020 after the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided to downgrade his security arrangements in the U.K. after he stopped being a working royal.

On Wednesday, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that the decision to change Harry's security status "was not irrational or marred by procedural unfairness".

A spokesperson for the 39-year-old royal has now declared that he will appeal the ruling.

"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," the statement reads.

"The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec's own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec's own written policy."

The spokesperson argued that Ravec failed to apply its policy to Harry and "excluded him from a particular risk analysis". In his ruling, the judge found that "any departure from policy was justified".

Concluding the statement, the representative said, "The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing."

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are now based in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.