Bradley Cooper is 'not sure' he would be alive if he hadn't become a father

Bradley Cooper is "not sure" that he would be alive if he hadn't become a father.

The actor and filmmaker has opened up about how becoming a father has changed his life.

Bradley, 49, welcomed his daughter Lea in 2017 with model Irina Shayk, who he dated from 2015 to 2019.

"Honestly I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad," he admitted during a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. "I don't know what would have happened. I am not sure."

"I just needed someone to say, like, 'We're gonna drop this massive anchor,'" the Maestro star continued. "I'm like, 'Why? We're speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind's coming in.' They're like, 'No, no, no, there's a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we're gonna drop it.' Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you."

The Oscar-nominated actor said it took him several months to develop a strong bond with his now six-year-old daughter.

"The first eight months, I was like, 'I don't even know if I really love the kid, it's dope. It's cool,'" he quipped. "And then all of a sudden it's like no question."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bradley, who has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, explained that he wanted to give Lea a stable upbringing.

"I'm a father (seeking to do) the least amount of damage I can do to my daughter," he said. "To have a child not grow up in that way ... I want her to have, as much as she can, a foundation that's like 25 feet thick, cement, that she can walk on this earth with. That's the goal."

The actor added, "I can just feel the safety that she feels. It's so tangible; it's palpable. That is so fulfilling."