Tish Cyrus accused of ‘stealing’ husband Dominic Purcell from daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus has been accused of "stealing" husband Dominic Purcell from her estranged daughter, Noah Cyrus.



Sources have claimed the reason Noah wasn't present at Tish's wedding to Dominic in 2023 is because she previously dated the Australian actor.



"Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told US Weekly. The same source also confirmed that Tish, 56, "was aware" of her daughter's relationship when she started talking to Dominic, 54.



"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond (what people think)," the source added. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."



Rumours of a rift in the family have been swirling since Tish and Dominic's wedding, when Noah, 24, and her brother Braison didn't attend.



The US Weekly source has alleged Noah wasn't invited. Tish's other daughter, Miley, was in attendance at the wedding.