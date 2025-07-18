Naked Gun reboot release date revealed

A 'Naked Gun' reboot is to be released in 2025.

Liam Neeson is to star in the movie, which will be produced by 'Family Guy' creator Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins' production company Fuzzy Door, and Paramount has confirmed the film will drop on July 18, 2025.

Akiva Schaffer is to direct and executive produce the motion picture, which is currently untitled.

Schaffer also co-wrote the draft script alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

In January 2023, Neeson told of his hopes that the 'Naked Gun' reboot would start shooting last summer.

The 71-year-old actor is expected to take on the leading role in the movie as Frank Drebin, Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's character Detective Frank Drebin, who was the main character of the original film, 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!'.

Speaking in January 2023, he told Collider: "We’re waiting on a script. Yeah, we’re hoping it’ll happen this year, maybe in the summertime."

Neeson admitted MacFarlane and his team were working on a script for the movie.

Asked if the film is a priority for everyone involved, he said at the time: "Yeah, Paramount Studios, I think. I approached Seth MacFarlane, he and his team are working on it, the scripts.

"So, we’re hoping to go in the summertime, you know?"

The original movie - based on the 1982 TV series 'Police Squad!', which had been axed after six episodes - starred Nielsen as Drebin, a detective with plenty of fight but lacking in common sense.

Over the course of three movies, he turned the loveable character into a comic icon.

The franchise also starred Priscilla Presley and Ricardo Montalban, and it proved to be a huge hit.