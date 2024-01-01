Catherine, Princess of Wales' representative speaks out about concerns over her whereabouts

Catherine, Princess of Wales' representative has spoken out about concerns over her whereabouts.

Catherine's team have dismissed theories about her health and whereabouts more than a month after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her representative told Page Six. "That guidance stands."

They insisted that the Princess of Wales, 42, is "doing well".

On 17 January, Kensington Palace officials announced that Catherine had been admitted to The London Clinic for her operation and was not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

Since then, a number of rumours have circulated online about her whereabouts, including theories that she is in a coma and has had plastic surgery.

The speculation ramped up this week when her husband Prince William dropped out of his godfather's memorial service on Tuesday for undisclosed "personal reasons".

However, he returned to public duties on Thursday and visited a synagogue in central London. During his visit, he took part in discussions about the rise in antisemitism in the U.K.