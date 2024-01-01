Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis welcome first baby

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have welcomed their first baby together.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her oil heir husband have welcomed their first baby together.

Ashley, 34, shared a photo of the newborn's hand holding her finger on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the photo with a pink heart emoji.

The couple have not released any further information about the newest addition to their family.

It was reported that the pair were expecting their first child in November last year when they were spotted shopping for baby supplies in Beverley Hills, California.

The actress and Brandon, 43, announced that they were engaged in July of last year after less than a year of dating.

In her engagement announcement, Ashley called Brandon "my best friend" as she reposted a picture from his Instagram Stories featuring her engagement ring.

In the post, Brandon referred to the Spring Breakers actress as the "love of my life".

In November of that year, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had quietly tied the knot.