Tish Cyrus declares she would have been a 'better parent' if she started smoking sooner

Tish Cyrus has declared that she would have been a "better parent" if she had started smoking sooner.

During the latest episode of her podcast Sorry We're Stoned with her daughter Brandi, the 56-year-old said she thinks she would have been a better mother if she had started smoking marijuana earlier.

"I actually feel like I would've been... I didn't smoke pot when I had kids. I didn't start smoking until I was like, 46," Tish explained during the episode. "And so I think I would've been a better parent if I would've smoked then. I think I would've been... like, I don't know, school projects, I would've felt more fun."

Brandi, 36, then noted that if her mother had started smoking earlier, she would probably have been "much more tolerant".

"I was just like, 'Argh!' And so I really do wish I had smoked then," the film producer replied.

Tish is mum to Brandi, Trace, 35, Miley, 31, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24, with her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. The former couple split in 2022 after 30 years together. She then married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Tish has been open in the past about her decision to start smoking marijuana. In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop in 2021, she explained that she started smoking after she went on tour with Miley and the tour bus "caught on fire".