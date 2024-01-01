Lizzo denies being asked to be in Jennifer Lopez's musical film

Lizzo has denied being asked to be in Jennifer Lopez's musical film.

In JLo's new behind-the-scenes documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told, it was claimed that Lizzo was one of many stars who declined to appear in the Jenny from the Block singer's newly released musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

In the documentary, it was revealed that the Truth Hurts hitmaker, Taylor Swift, Khloé Kardashian, Jennifer Coolidge, Snoop Dogg, Jason Momoa and Ariana Grande were among the celebrities who apparently turned down an offer to make a cameo in the film.

On Wednesday night, Lizzo took to TikTok to respond to the clip from the documentary, in which a producer lists the celebrities who allegedly turned down the offer.

"Ain't nobody told me nothing!" Lizzo said into the camera. "Nobody asked me! JLo, I love you."

Fans took to the comments section to suggest that someone from Lizzo's team could have turned down the offer on her behalf, given the Juice singer's busy schedule.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told documents the making of JLo's new album This Is Me... Now and the accompanying musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

The film features a host of celebrity cameos, including Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Jane Fonda, Jenifer Lewis, Derek Hough, Sofia Vergara and Kim Petras, among others.