Hugh Bonneville hits out at ‘cancel culture’

Hugh Bonneville has spoken out against the "relentless pursuit" of cancel culture.

The Downton Abbey actor's latest role sees him playing a newsreader whose life is upended after he makes a misogynistic comment at a private event.

A comedy-drama TV series, Douglas Is Cancelled depicts the man's downfall, with the resulting scandal eventually causing him to lose his career.

And while the series echoes a number of real-life examples of 'cancellation', Hugh said he believed 'cancel culture' was not a new phenomenon.

"You can pick examples from every generation," he told the Daily Mail.

"Probably, the caveman was chucked out of the cave for saying the wrong thing."

However, Hugh, 60, took particular aim at both the internet's ability to rapidly spread information, and at the media's circulation of news stories.

"I think one element of it is the mob, and the fact that things spread so quickly," Hugh explained.

"And there is the relentless pursuit until someone virtually dies, or in some cases, has died. There is a sense of kicking a corpse when it's dead and keep stamping on it, like tabloids have always done.

"But in the world of social media, with the screen of anonymity and being able to bully from a distance and bully anonymously, it compounds that evil."