Kate Hudson wanted to ‘take a risk’ on new music venture

Kate Hudson has admitted she had to face a "great fear" before she could release her first piece of music.

The Almost Famous actress dropped her first-ever song, Talk About Love, on 30 January and plans to release more later in 2024.

"For me, with music and songwriting, it was time," Kate, 44, told E! News. "It was a great fear of mine to be rejected for my writing. You know, why put myself out there so vulnerably?"

Having co-written the track with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and songwriting veteran Linda Perry, Kate said she had reached a point in her life where she was ready to take on a new professional challenge, so she decided to put the music out into the world.

"Over time you realise, and as you get older, that's the very thing holding you back," she explained.

"And taking risk is part of (what) has been a thrill for me, which is why I want to be an artist and why I've always put myself out there."

Another driving force, Kate said, was a willingness to do something she felt inspired by, rather than only doing things for the purpose of external validation.

"Do it because you love it, not because you're expecting some sort of validation – I just got that point," she said.

"And I would say to the younger kids is, 'What moves you? What is the actual purpose of all this?' If it's seeking the outside, then you're going to get hurt. But if it's a drive, if it's a calling, keep going."