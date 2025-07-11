James Gunn reveals new title of Superman: Legacy as filming begins

James Gunn has revealed Superman: Legacy will now be simply titled Superman.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director revealed the news as he celebrated the start of filming on Thursday.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be - coincidentally and unplanned - Superman's birthday," he wrote alongside a picture of Superman's iconic crest covered in snow.

"When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, alongside the likes of Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress marked the start of filming by posting a video on TikTok with Corenswet and Hoult.

In the clip, soundtracked by the Superman theme, she sat looking at the camera before her co-stars appeared in the frame, prompting her to laugh.

She captioned the video, "A supervillain, a journalist and an alien walk into a bar..."

Superman, the first film in Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, will be released on 11 July 2025.