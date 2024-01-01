Will Forte gutted about non-release of Coyote vs. Acme

Will Forte is devastated that the "incredible" 'Coyote vs. Acme' will not be released.

The 53-year-old actor had been due to play Wile E. Coyote's lawyer in the live-action/animated hybrid movie featuring the Looney Tunes characters and has publicly expressed his disappointment after getting to watch the flick that was shelved by Warner Bros. last year.

In a message to those who worked on the movie, Will wrote on social media platform X: "To the Cast and Crew of 'Coyote vs. Acme' – I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will.

"When I first heard that our movie was getting 'deleted', I hadn't seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it's incredible."

Will added: "Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they're not going to release?"

The former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member hates that the studio will not release the film but still considers the picture to be "magnificent" nonetheless.

Forte said: "Even when a movie tests very well (like ours), there's no guarantee that it's gonna be a hit. And at the end of the day, the people who paid for the movie can obviously do whatever they want with it.

"It doesn't mean I have to like it. Or agree with it. And it doesn't mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent. You would be so proud of it – a movie that should be seen, but won't.

"Please know that all the years and years of hard work and dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame. That's all folks."