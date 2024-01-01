Jamie Dornan recalls challenge of filming The Tourist

Jamie Dornan has admitted playing an amnesiac in The Tourist was a "really strange exercise" in living in the present moment.

In the drama-thriller series, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor plays an Irishman who wakes up in an Australian hospital with severe amnesia after a car crash and needs help rediscovering his identity.

Discussing the second season, which is set in Ireland, on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, Dornan admitted that his acting process was different on The Tourist because his character doesn't know his backstory.

"What you're usually doing is trying to... create a backstory and insert all of this knowledge into the character. So then you can hopefully just shake it off and drop it and be in the moment when it comes to it," the actor began, contrasting a usual acting job with his role in The Tourist. "But this was all about not clouding yourself of any pre-history... Yeah, it's purely living in the moment. Every single fibre of your being is new to you."

He continued, "It was a really strange exercise, trying to stay in that present moment all the time, which you're doing a variation of, of course, for every job. But this was like, really staying there, was really heightened. I loved it."

Dornan noted that it was slightly different for the second series because his character has "found out a little bit more about himself and some pieces have been put together".