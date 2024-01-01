Adam Sandler suffered ‘significant pain’ while filming Sandman

Adam Sandler was in “significant pain” while shooting scenes in zero gravity for his new movie Spaceman.

Director Johan Renck told how the actor suffered for his craft during the shoot.

"(Adam) was on wires, which means that he’s kind of fixed to the set, he can’t p**s off when he wants to at all,” Johan told Entertainment Weekly.

“He can’t move, he can’t do anything, and also under significant pain, because that’s what happens with this harness and these rigs - they start digging into your flesh, and after 24 days of shooting, that pain is real, I will tell you.”

The alien in the film was made using CGI, so Johan revealed that Adam “was acting against a tennis ball with me or somebody else reading the lines to him.”

He said, "For me, it was really important to subject the cameras to the same physicality as our actor, namely zero gravity. We put the cameras on cranes with 360 heads so the cameras could rotate and go up and down. That (meant) that Adam was very much alone, all deep into our spaceship set, with these 60-foot cranes coming in from various directions. It was weirdly a meta experience in terms of isolation and loneliness for him, I think.”

Carey Mulligan, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini also star in Spaceman.