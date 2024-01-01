Lupita Nyong'o felt 'unsafe' after first awards show appearance

Lupita Nyong'o felt "unsafe" when she became famous overnight following her first awards show appearance.

The 40-year-old actress hit many red carpets in 2014 as a nominee for her debut feature film role in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave and she went on to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, SAG award and Critics Choice Award.

In an interview with Porter, Lupita remembered the exact moment she realised she was famous - when she was mobbed by paparazzi when she flew back to New York after her first-ever Golden Globes.

"I was looking to see who they were running after, and they were coming to me. I took off, running. I got out of the terminal and almost got knocked over by a car because I ran into the road. I felt so unsafe. When was the last time you got chased by a group of men?" she stated.

The Black Panther star noted that she had been able to anonymously ride the subway days before her appearance at the Globes, even though the film had been released in late 2013. The Globes propelled her to fame thanks to a red Ralph Lauren gown that put her on most best-dressed lists.

Oprah Winfrey gave Lupita some advice in those early days to help her navigate her newfound fame. She told her, "You need to disassociate with your name, because your name is no longer yours."

After 12 years in New York, the Kenyan-Mexican actress recently relocated to Los Angeles because she wants to "better understand" her industry.