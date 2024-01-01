Quinta Brunson reveals hosting Saturday Night Live was a 'crazy experience'

Quinta Brunson has revealed that hosting Saturday Night Live last year was a "crazy experience".

During a recent episode of Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the comedian/writer detailed the process of writing the sketch show's opening monologue.

"SNL is like just a crazy experience through and through, it's weird, it's one of those things where there's no way to actually make people understand what an intense experience it is," Quinta, 34, said.

She continued, "You're rewriting that monologue I think from Wednesday until Saturday night and you're testing it out and you do a dress rehearsal, you test out what you have at that dress rehearsal and maybe something doesn't work, it gets cut on the spot."

The Abbott Elementary star added that SNL is a unique experience because the episodes are edited live.

"It's the only show I've ever you know, 'cause it's the only show that's live it that way, that they're live editing as the show is going, which is another thing that I think people just don't know," she explained.

Quinta also noted that SNL writers write the cue cards at the same time the episode is being filmed, which she said was "just wild to me".

"So the monologue process was just another one of the crazy parts of SNL that's constantly changing while you're getting ready for Saturday," she added.

The star made her SNL hosting debut on 1 April 2023 alongside musical guest Lil Yachty.