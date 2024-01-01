Kelly Rowland wants to play more leading ladies following Mea Culpa

Kelly Rowland wants to play more leading characters following her experience with Mea Culpa.

The Destiny's Child singer, who has had several supporting roles over the years, recently made her debut as a leading lady in Tyler Perry's erotic legal thriller - and she is keen to repeat the experience.

"I remember thinking that that would be such a big weight to carry. And it still is a big way to carry and when you do that, you wanna make sure, of course, you're really like nailing this role," she told People. "I feel really blessed to have had it and I want more. I would definitely, definitely like more."

In the thriller, the 43-year-old plays criminal defence attorney Mea Harper, who agrees to represent an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The Motivation singer admitted to People that she was scared of the role initially but her friend gave her the pep talk she needed.

"I remember being very nervous when I read the script and I remember thinking about everything that an erotic thriller possesses and that made me very intimidated," she recalled. "And then I had a friend of mine who called me and he said, 'You know, Kel, if it doesn't scare you, what's the purpose of doing it?' And so I literally ran to it. I figured everything out."

Mea Culpa is streaming on Netflix now.