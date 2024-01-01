Sydney Sweeney pokes fun at Glen Powell affair rumours

Sydney Sweeney has poked fun at her rumoured affair with Glen Powell and film flop Madame Web.

The actress appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend and made light of speculation she fell for her Anyone But You co-star Glen after the pair impressed with their sizzling onscreen chemistry.

"The craziest rumour is that I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” she told the audience during her monologue. “That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

Sydney, 26, went on: "And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?"

As the camera then zoomed in on Glen rather than Sydney’s fiancé Jonathan Davino, the star insisted, “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room!”

Earlier in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live Sydney had introduced herself by listing her career highlights and jokingly dissociating herself with one of her most recent movies.

"You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” she said.

Madame Web, also starring Dakota Johnson, was panned by critics and the superhero film failed to impress at the box office when released last month.