Drea de Matteo brands Hollywood a 'freaking cesspool'

Drea de Matteo has branded Hollywood a “freaking cesspool”.

The Sopranos actress has slammed the industry after claiming she was blacklisted by studios for refusing to have the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I mean, that place Hollywood is a freaking cesspool,” she told DailyMail.com. “I'm not gonna lie. TV sucks.”

Last September Drea announced she had joined subscription service OnlyFans because acting roles had dried up and she had been dropped by her agent due to her stance against the Covid-19 immunisation.

The 52-year-old star claimed she was forced to seek alternative income avenues after experiencing financial difficulties and being at risk of losing her home.

Drea has now revealed she may not return to acting unless she finds the right project.

“It would have to really be something that was meaningful to me,” she explained.

“I don't need to just jump on just to get a paycheck even though I had literally $10 left in my bank account when all this was happening, which is why I started the OnlyFans page.

“I'd rather bet on myself than bet on the man at this point.”

Drea admitted she has become disillusioned with the industry and insisted TV is “so saturated” with unimpressive content.

“There's nothing great,” she said. “Sopranos opened the door for me 100 per cent.”

Drea played Adriana La Cerva in The Sopranos from 1999 to 2006 and won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the role in 2004.