Kris Jenner confirms she, Kim and Kendall ‘have no plans for marriage – yet’

Kris Jenner has revealed that despite all being in relationships, she and daughters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have ‘no plans for marriage.’

The reality star confirmed that she and her family have no wedding bells in their immediate future.

"All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans - yet,” she told People.

Kris, 68, has been dating Corey Gamble, 43, since 2015, and was seen wearing a large diamond on her ring finger in 2018, sparking engagement rumours.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she previously told celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser on the podcast, Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser.

Kim, 43, has recently been linked to Odell Beckham. Jr, 31. They attended the same party last July and rumours they were “hanging out” appeared in September. The pair were spotted together at the recent Super Bowl but haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship.

Kendall, 28, has recently reunited with NBA star Devin Booker after the couple previously dated on and off for two years.