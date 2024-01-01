Kristin Cavallari hits back at ‘toy boy’ jibes about her younger boyfriend

Kristin Cavallari has hit back at critics of her relationship with a younger man.

The former The Hills star posted a video to social media that made her feelings very plain – she doesn't care what people have to say about her romance with 24-year-old TikTok star, Mark Estes.

The video showed Kristin, 37, standing in a walk-in wardrobe and lip-syncing to a TikTok audio clip.

"So what are you going to do about it?" she can be seen mouthing, in time to the audio. "Are you gonna arrest me? Are you gonna give me a ticket?"

The audio track itself is titled "this women (sic) simply said she didnt care".

To further drive home her point, Kristin captioned the post, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?".

The mother of three went public with her romance on February 27 by posting a photograph of them together, accompanied by the caption, "He makes me happy".

Reactions from fans have been mixed – while some are supportive of the pair, others have questioned the future of the relationship given their 13-year age difference.

A number pointed out that Mark was just four years old when Kristin made her reality TV debut on Laguna Beach, in 2004.

Kristin finalised her divorce from NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares son Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, in 2023.