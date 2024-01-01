Lala Kent expecting second child

Reality star Lala Kent is pregnant.

The Vanderpump Rules star announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday by sharing a photo of her two-year-old daughter Ocean standing next to her baby bump.

"I'm expanding my pod," Lala captioned her post.

The 33-year-old told her followers in an Instagram Stories video, "Do you guys know how happy I am that I finally have shared the news that I am expecting my second child? Me, the open book, really, really had to fight hard to keep this a secret from you guys."

Lala told her fans that she will reveal more about the pregnancy on a bonus episode of her Give Me Lala podcast on Monday and a livestream conversation for Amazon on Tuesday.

The TV personality shared on her podcast in December that she was hoping to have a second child using a sperm donor. She later told Cosmopolitan that she had begun the process of intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids," she said in the interview in January. "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there's a will, there's a way."

Lala shares Ocean, who turns three this month, with her former fiancé Randall Emmett, a film producer.