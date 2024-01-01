Josh Brolin reveals the 'worst review' he received for Jonah Hex

Josh Brolin has revealed the "worst review" he received for his 2010 flop Jonah Hex.

While the Western superhero film received negative reviews from critics upon its release, the Dune actor admitted that the worst feedback came from a guest at the premiere.

"We left early as one does at their own premiere and there was a guy in a wheelchair that left just before me that didn't see that I left behind him," he began on the SmartLess podcast on Monday. "He thought he was by himself and was wheeling himself out and he said, '86 minutes of a waste of f**king life.' The worst review I've ever gotten."

Brolin noted, "The studio kind of took over that movie and they made it even worse than it already was and it wasn't that bad. It really wasn't that bad."

The Goonies actor played the titular character, a disfigured bounty hunter, alongside Megan Fox, John Malkovich, Michael Fassbender and SmartLess co-host Will Arnett.

Recalling their time on set, Arnett remembered seeing Brolin smoking and drinking alcohol outside his trailer on set.

"He could speak out of one side of his mouth; his other side had this prosthetic on that took forever and had a hole in," he explained. "Josh was sitting on the steps of his trailer with a cigarette sticking out of the hole of his prosthetic and he was holding a bottle of whiskey in his hand..."

Brolin joked that it was "at 11 o clock in the morning", but Arnett insisted it was "a little later than that".

The No Country for Old Men star, who has been sober for 10 years, then added, "The fact that I blame Jonah Hex on anybody else is a f**king joke, other than me."

He has been openly critical of the film over the years, most recently telling GQ, "I won't ever stop sh**ting on Jonah Hex because it was a s**tty f**king movie!"