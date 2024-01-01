Catherine, Princess of Wales spotted for the first time since surgery

Catherine, Princess of Wales was spotted for the first time amid her surgery recovery.

The 42-year-old British royal was spotted out and about for the first time in almost two months on Monday, following her recent planned abdominal surgery.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Catherine was seen on a drive with her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle. Wearing dark sunglasses, she sat in the front passenger seat as Carole, 69, drove the car.

The sighting marks the first time that the Princess of Wales has been seen in public since December of last year.

In January, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine would be taking a break from public engagements until after Easter, following her "successful" abdominal surgery. Since then, however, a number of rumours have circulated online about her whereabouts, including theories that she is in a coma and has had plastic surgery.

Last week, Catherine's team addressed the speculation, but did not reveal any further details about the surgery.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her representative told Page Six at the time. "That guidance stands."

They insisted that she was "doing well".