'Nothing but magic every time!' Will Smith and Martin Lawrence wrap filming on Bad Boys 4

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have wrapped filming for 'Bad Boys 4'.

The 55-year-old star took to Instagram to confirm he and Lawrence, 58, had finished shooting the fourth film in the franchise, and admitted it was "nothing but magic" reuniting with his pal again.

He wrote: "WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!! (sic)"

Smith and Lawrence are reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively, while Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez and Alexander Ludwig are all returning after featuring in the 2020 film 'Bad Boys for Life', the third movie in the series.

In April, Smith admitted he and Lawrence were "excited" for 'Bad Boys 4'.

Appearing remotely at CinemaCon, Smith said: "We're hype, we're excited."

He apologised for the duo not being in Las Vegas in person, but Lawrence was quick to interject.

Noting they were four weeks into filming the new movie, he quipped: "We're not sorry we couldn't be there."

Smith joked: "We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here."

The 'Bad Boys 4' plot is being kept under wraps, but Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be behind the camera again and are directing from a script by Chris Bremner.

The original 'Bad Boys' film was released way back in 1995 and Lawrence felt the project had a transformative impact on his career.

He previously told Ebony magazine: "It was big. For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office - that two black stars, two sitcom stars, could make the money at the box office (was huge).

"I didn't go to college, so I felt TV was my college years. I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different."