Lindsay Lohan confirms Freaky Friday 2 is 'in the process'

Lindsay Lohan has confirmed plans for 'Freaky Friday 2'.

The 37-year-old actress has revealed a highly anticipated sequel is in the pipeline for the iconic 2003 body swap comedy, and she's "excited" to reunite with Jamie Lee Curtis on the project.

She told People magazine the movie is "in the process", adding: "[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this."

She also addressed the news on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' on Monday (04.03.24), noting that "it is" in the works.

However, she insisted: "I don't want to say too much."

It sounds like it's still early days, but a script is reportedly being handled by rising screenwriter Elyse Hollander.

Last year, Lohan and Curtis both spoke about reuniting for a potential 'Freaky Friday' follow-up as the AGE-year-old star admitted she was leading the charge for the sequel.

She told the New York Times: "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday'.

"Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.' "

Lohan added: "Jamie and I are both open to that. So we're leaving it in the hands that be."

Lindsay made her big-time return to the movie business in 2022, when she starred in the Netflix film 'Falling for Christmas'.

She made a cameo appearance in the recent 'Mean Girls' musical revival, while she is taking the lead as Madeline 'Maddie' Kelly in upcoming Netflix fantasy romantic comedy.

Although fans have compared the new movie to 'Freaky Friday', Lindsay herself has compared it to a different role from 2006.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "It definitely made me think about Just My Luck a lot. The character is very similar."