Kumail Nanjiani joins season four of Only Murders in the Building

Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

The Eternals actor has been cast in a mysterious recurring role as a character who will be "integral" to the season's investigation, according to Variety.

Nanjiani reposted the news on his X/Twitter page and wrote, "I'm going to be on my favorite television show!"

When a user wrote that she hoped it would be better than season three, as she found it "really boring", he replied, "Thanks for your input peggy i will let them know. is there an email they can contact you on to apologize?"

The Big Sick actor joins previously announced season four newcomers Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon.

The fourth season will once again star Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, while Meryl Streep is set to reprise her role from season three.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the three main characters will make a trip to Los Angeles before returning to New York, where the first three seasons were set.

Nanjiani, 46, has previously worked with the Hulu streaming service on the 2022 miniseries Welcome to Chippendales and History of the World, Part II, in which he made a guest appearance last year.