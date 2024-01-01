Brendan Hunt and fiancée Shannon Nelson welcome second child

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson are now parents of two.

The 51-year-old actor, who played Coach Beard in the TV comedy, announced the arrival of his son, Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt, on Instagram on Monday night.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby," he began. "Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early. Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs.

"He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully. He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho (sic). He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game. He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love."

The caption was accompanied by a carousel of snaps of Brendan, Shannon and Archie in the hospital and back at home. The final snap was a poorly edited image of Archie with Brendan's beard.

"As you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad," the We're the Millers actor joked.

Brendan and Shannon, who got engaged in June last year, are also parents of a two-year-old son named Sean.