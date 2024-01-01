Kate Winslet denounces using Ozempic for weight loss

Kate Winslet believes using Ozempic for weight loss "sounds terrible".

The Titanic actress, whose weight was heavily scrutinised in the late '90s, was asked by The New York Times Magazine about her thoughts on the type 2 diabetes drug, which has surged in popularity in the U.S. due to its weight loss benefits.

"I actually don't know what Ozempic is," Winslet replied. "All I know is that it's some pill that people are taking or something like that... But what is it?"

When the reporter explained the medication, the British actress responded, "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!" before theatrically eating more of her pastry.

The 48-year-old has openly blasted the way her weight was criticised and monitored after she shot to global fame with Titanic in 1997.

In the interview, she admitted that the spotlight on her size took its toll and she briefly struggled with an eating disorder - and received glowing comments about her weight loss.

"I never told anyone about it," she said of that brief time in her life. "Because guess what - people in the world around you go (adopts American accent): 'Hey, you look great! You lost weight!'"

She added, "So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."