Ty Pennington ‘almost died’ during emergency surgery

Ty Pennington "almost died" last year after suffering from an abscess in his throat that "closed off" his airway.

The former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host has given an update on his recovery after he was rushed to hospital last July for emergency surgery on his throat.

"I'm great," the 59-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "You know what's great is if you almost die, you get so much attention. It feels so nice to be that loved. I'm planning another one... No, I'm kidding!"

The star was operated on after experiencing a sore throat for a month. "Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway," he wrote on Instagram after his surgery last year.

"Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver."

His health scare has helped him put the rest of his life in perspective.

"It made me realise you just don't know when your timecard's gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest," he said.