Benny Blanco reveals what he cooks for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has told how he loves cooking for girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The record producer, who is about to release a cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, has opened up about how much he loves cooking for Selena.

"She's a huge steak fan. So anything that has steak in it," Benny told TalkShopLive. "Or...she loves soup. So she was shooting a show yesterday so I made a little soup and I brought it over to her.”

He added, "She always ask for these little, perfect fried potatoes in the book. She loves those. And she loves the pasta. We always cook together, she's such a good cook. We have so much fun cooking together. All we do is eat.”

Selena stars in cooking series, Selena + Chef, where she features a different professional chef each episode. Filmed in her home, the show gives cooking tips and advice on how to deal with disasters in the kitchen.

Benny, 35, and Selena, 31, confirmed their relationship in December. On Valentines Day, Benny took to TikTok to reveal he'd ordered Selena's favourite pickles from Texas to be delivered to California, and documented frying them for her.

He captioned the video, "“Fry pickles and get laid."