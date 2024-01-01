Kirsten Dunst wants a female president

Kirsten Dunst refuses to imagine Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential race.

The Marie Antoinette actress said she believes America needs a woman as head of state – and cannot stand the idea of Donald Trump winning a second presidential election.

"He can't win. I honestly feel like...we just need a fresh start. We need a woman," Kirsten told Marie Claire magazine, without referring to any specific candidate. "All the countries that are led by women do so much better."

Kirsten also revealed that after receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2021 film The Power of the Dog, she found herself only receiving invitations to play depressed mothers.

"I haven't worked in two years," Kirsten said adding, "every role I was being offered was the sad mom".

And while she admitted to enjoying the time off to spend with her young family, the 41-year-old said it had also been difficult because she lacked stimulation.

"To be honest, that's been hard for me...because I need to feed myself," Kirsten continued. "The hardest thing is being a mom and... feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That's every mother – not just me."

Kirsten, who first came to fame aged 12 as a child vampire in Interview with the Vampire, also said she had noticed fewer available roles in general as she grew older: "There's definitely less good roles for women my age."