Reneé Rapp postpones final U.K. shows due to illness

Reneé Rapp has postponed the final two shows on her U.K. tour due to illness.

The Snow Angel singer announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that had to cancel her afternoon and evening shows at The Brook in Southampton, England on Thursday to rest her voice and recover from an ongoing illness.

"Guys I'm sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last nights show (sic)," the 24-year-old wrote on Tuesday. "I've been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can't seem to shake it. I'm being told that I need to rest my voice and not sing through for risk of long term injury. I want to keep delivering high quality shows (for) you (sic)."

The Mean Girls actress went on to explain that she will make up for the postponed shows when she returns to the U.K. for the Reading & Leeds music festival in August.

"This tour is everything to me but holy s**t am I burnt and I have to prioritize my health in this moment," she concluded her post. "Love you and appreciate your understanding endlessly."

The Sex Lives of College Girls star last performed in Dublin, Ireland on Monday.

She is next scheduled to hit the stage at the Coachella festival in California in April.