Hailey Bieber shuts down 'delusional' rumours

Hailey Bieber has shut down "false" rumours about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

After her father Stephen Baldwin called on his followers to pray for Hailey and Justin in late February, speculation about the state of their marriage has been rampant on social media.

Hailey, 27, shut down the theories and blind items, which are gossip stories about unidentified celebrities, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... come from the land of delusion," she wrote. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false."

Signing off her message, Hailey added, "Sorry to spoil it."

Social media users have been spreading unsupported rumours about the Biebers' marriage, including allegations of infidelity, fertility problems and health issues.

The speculation began when Hailey's actor father Stephen asked his followers to pray for the couple.

The Usual Suspects star reshared a clip from Christian influencer Victor Marx, who posted a video of Justin singing along with the caption, "Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord."

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.