Rege-Jean Page joins Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Black Bag

Rege-Jean Page has joined the cast of 'Black Bag'.

The 35-year-old actor will feature alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in the thriller from 'Magic Mike' helmer Steven Soderbergh.

Plot details are yet to be revealed but the script has been written by David Koepp with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs producing the film.

Rege-Jean earned heartthrob status for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the raunchy Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' and explained that he found it "weird" acclimatising to the reality of fame.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert', he said: "It was a very weird inversion.

"Set used to be like the extraordinary place. Like I’d go into set, and that’d be the place where like dreams happen, and everything was odd, and I got to play Hollywood, and then you go home, and you sit the coffee shops, and life’s normal."

Rege continued: "After 'Bridgerton', set was where people treated me normally, and I just went to work, and I kind of had interactions with my workmates, and the public became the performance space because that’s where I’m being watched all day long.

"So it was a very, very odd flip that happened, and I’m still kind of learning how to navigate kind of with grace, because you want to meet people, and you want to share in the joy that you give people. That’s the reason you do the job."

'Bridgerton' proved to be a hit during the coronavirus pandemic and Rege thinks it was so successful as it offered "communal escapism" during tough times.

He said: "On TV, there is a shared aspect to that thing you make.

"The reason 'Bridgerton' was such a sensation is that there was something that gave us a sense of community, communal escapism when we’re all kind of trapped in our own little bubbles.

"I think that that’s something very special and something to be treated with care and with gratitude."