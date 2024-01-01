Prince William focusing 'on his work' amid rumours about Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince William has stated that he is focusing "on his work" amid rumours about Catherine, Princess of Wales's health.

The British royal's representative has issued a statement following recent conspiracies and rumours about his wife Catherine's health and whereabouts following her recent abdominal surgery.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media," a spokesperson for Prince William told People on Wednesday.

The comment comes a day after Catherine's name was listed on the British Army's official website as scheduled to appear at the Trooping the Colour army parade in London on 8 June. The event would be her first public appearance since her planned surgery.

However, Kensington Palace said it had not been confirmed that the Princess of Wales would appear at the event. Shortly afterwards, her name was removed from the website.

In January, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine would be taking a break from public engagements until after Easter, following her "successful" abdominal surgery. Since then, numerous rumours have circulated online about her whereabouts, including theories that she is in a coma.

Last week, the palace insisted the royal was "doing well" after speculation intensified when Prince William pulled out of his godfather's memorial service for undisclosed "personal reasons".

Catherine was spotted out and about for the first time since December on Monday as she was driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton.