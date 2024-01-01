Gal Gadot welcomes fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot has welcomed her fourth child with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The Israeli actress announced on Wednesday that she and her film producer husband have welcomed their fourth daughter together.

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gal, 38, wrote in a new Instagram post. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

The Wonder Woman star concluded, "Welcome to the house of girls... daddy is pretty cool too."

In the post, the Death on the Nile actress shared a photo of herself holding the newborn in a hospital bed.

Gal and Jaron, 49, who tied the knot in 2008, are already parents to daughters Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two.

The mum-of-four has previously revealed that she is a fan of giving birth.

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical," she told InStyle in February 2022. "And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

However, Gal added that she finds pregnancy more challenging.

"I feel sick and have migraines," she said at the time. "I'm not in my element."