Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Broadway revival of Othello

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star in a Broadway revival of Othello.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Hollywood stars are slated to play the lead roles in a 2025 Broadway revival of William Shakespeare's Othello.

The production, to be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is set to open next spring at a yet-to-be-announced Shubert Theatre.

Washington will play the title role in the new staging of the play, while Gyllenhaal will portray Iago.

Washington is no stranger to the Broadway stage. He previously appeared in 1988's Checkmates, Julius Caesar in 2005, Raisin in the Sun in 2014, Fences in 2016 and most recently in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal made his Broadway debut in Constellations in 2015, followed by Sunday in the Park with George in 2017 and Sea Wall/A Life in 2019.

Othello will be the second time Washington and Leon have worked together, having collaborated on Fences and Raisin in the Sun.

Othello has not been seen on Broadway since 1982. Actors who have previously played the title role include Laurence Fishburne, James Earl Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Orson Welles.