Gisele opens up about Tom Brady split

Gisele is set to open up about her 2022 split with Tom Brady in an upcoming interview.

The trailer for the IMPACT x Nightline interview shows Gisele wiping away tears after interviewer Robin Roberts asks her about her divorce from the American football star. "You said it was the death of a dream. How are you?" she says.

Gisele turns away from the camera, asking, "Can I have a little moment?"

She gets candid about co-parenting the couple's two children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, admitting, "There's easier days than others. I can only control what I do."

Despite being upset, the model also appears to be pragmatic about the split. "Everything I've experienced, it made me realise what I want and what I don't want," she says.

Tom, 46, and Gisele, 43, married in 2009 and announced their separation in October 2022.

Gisele is reportedly dating jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.