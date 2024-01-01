Gisele opens up about Tom Brady split

- NEWS
Gisele is set to open up about her 2022 split with Tom Brady in an upcoming interview.
The trailer for the IMPACT x Nightline interview shows Gisele wiping away tears after interviewer Robin Roberts asks her about her divorce from the American football star. "You said it was the death of a dream. How are you?" she says.
Gisele turns away from the camera, asking, "Can I have a little moment?"
She gets candid about co-parenting the couple's two children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, admitting, "There's easier days than others. I can only control what I do."
Despite being upset, the model also appears to be pragmatic about the split. "Everything I've experienced, it made me realise what I want and what I don't want," she says.
Tom, 46, and Gisele, 43, married in 2009 and announced their separation in October 2022.
Gisele is reportedly dating jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.