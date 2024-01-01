Guilty verdict over Alec Baldwin movie's on-set shooting

The armourer from Alec Baldwin's Rust movie has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

As the person in charge of all on-set weaponry, professional armourer Hannah Gutierrez was found responsible for the October 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was struck by a bullet allegedly shot by Baldwin, from a gun that should have been loaded with special effects "blanks".

A jury in New Mexico took just over two hours to find Gutierrez, 26, guilty after a 10-day trial that saw numerous failures of the movie's ballistics set-up laid bare.

“This is not a case where Hannah Gutierrez made one mistake and that one mistake was accidentally putting a live round into that gun,” prosecutor Kari Morrissey told the jury in her closing argument.

“This case is about constant, never-ending safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another.”

Morrissey also said there were many occasions when guns had been left lying around unguarded on set.

“As you heard from many witnesses, she would leave guns unattended all the time," she told the jury.

For his part, Baldwin, 65, has consistently denied that he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

His own involuntary manslaughter trial is expected to commence in July.

A mother of one, Hutchins was 42 when she was killed on the set of the low-budget Western.