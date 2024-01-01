Cillian Murphy ‘in the running' to play James Bond - report

Cillian Murphy is reportedly "in the running" to play 007 in the latest instalment of the franchise, according to reports.

The Oscar-nominated star is believed to have caught the attention of James Bond bosses after his critically acclaimed role in Oppenheimer. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is thought to have been keeping a close eye on Cillian over the last year.

"Cillian is the toast of Hollywood right now and this would be the ultimate role," a source told The Sun. "This is a way to elevate the Bond franchise with an actor who is at the very top of his game."

Cillian's Oppenheimer co-star Clay Bunker believes Cillian would be a great 007. "He would fare beau­tifully. It's funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there's a darkness to Bond. Cillian has that ability to tap into that."

Production on the new Bond film isn't due to start until late in 2025.

Daniel Craig played James Bond in five films from 2005 to 2021.